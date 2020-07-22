Advertisement

Frozen Treats on a Stick

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

HyVee dietitian, Nina Struss, comes back on PSL to show how to easily make some delicious and nutritious frozen treats for the whole family as we all look to beat the heat this summer.

As she starts to combine the ingredients as listed below, Struss mentions that you don’t have to follow the ingredients list exactly every time. It’s okay to improvise based on taste preferences or ingredients on hand. The fruits can be exchanged out for others and the liquids can be substituted, as well. Watch the video to see the discussion on how to make the cold confections and what to use as treat molds.

Strawberry-Raspberry Pops (Serves 10)

All you need:

2 cups Hy-Vee frozen, unsweetened sliced strawberries

1 cup Hy-Vee frozen raspberries

1½ cups Full Circle coconut water

¼ cup Full Circle agave nectar

All you do:

1. In a blender, combine frozen strawberries, frozen raspberries, coconut water and agave nectar. Cover and blend until smooth.

2. Pour mixture into 10 (3 oz) molds and insert craft sticks. Freeze 4 to 6 hours or until frozen.

Recipes source: July 2020 Seasons magazine www.hy-vee.com

