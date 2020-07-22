Fun & FREE Family Fitness

Advertisement

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Daira Driftmier, Director of HyVee KidsFit program, came back for another segment highlighting the FREE family fitness videos provided online through the KidsFit program or on their Facebook page. Here is a link to sign up your kids to the FREE HyVee KidsFit program. KidsFit isn’t just about fitness activities, it encompasses eight dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, social, intelligence, financial, career, spiritual, and environmental. An example of something other than fitness, it a cooking video below submitted by an all-star kid in the program!

Her theory of getting kids more active is less emphasis on sports, more focus on FUN. She used the description of creating fitness goals by using more “game-like” strategies instead of competitive. Driftmier uses different themes for each day of the week. Healthier eating options are encouraged, too, so every member of the family is running their bodies on “better fuel”.

July All-Star - Braylon Whipps

Last week we introduced you to our aspiring KidsFit chef, Braylon! Hear what he has to say about being picked as July's KidsFit Club All-Star! ⭐️ Join the Club today to meet next month's All-Star! http://ms.spr.ly/6181TW6VZ

Posted by Hy-Vee KidsFit on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

