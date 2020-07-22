Genesis promotes ‘Mask Up’ campaign for public health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System is asking the public to “Mask Up” for the health of loved ones, friends and the public.

As a part of its “Mask Up” campaign, Genesis is inviting the public to create short videos -- 5 to 10 seconds -- telling who they “Mask Up” for.

The videos can be created by individuals or groups. Genesis said the video should have the name of the individual creator, the group, organization designation and answer the question “Who are you masking up for?”

The videos can be shared using the hashtags: #MaskUpQC or #InThisTogether.

Genesis said they want to share videos as well. Here are the correct Genesis names to tag:

· Instagram -- @genesishealthsystem

· Twitter -- @genesishealth

· Facebook -- @genesishealth (type in @genesishealth and click on the Genesis Health System link)

Genesis is also sponsoring a mask design contest for young artists called, “Cool Kids Wear Masks.”

Artists can submit masks designs digitally, post them to the Genesis Facebook page or submit on paper to Stevie Lorenz at (563) 421-9267 or Craig Cooper at (563) 421-9263.

Genesis said it will have 100 masks made from the winner’s design to share with friends, family, teachers or neighbors.

Paper submissions can be sent to Corporate Communications, Genesis Health System at 1227 East Rusholme Street, Davenport, Iowa, 52803.

