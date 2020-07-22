Heat & Humidity Return This Weekend

Quad Cities, Iowa (KWQC) - The heat dome will slowly build back into the midwest this weekend leading to another stretch of hot and humid conditions in the QCA. Each after will end up with heat index values near 100º or warmer. This will likely lead to First Alert Day or two for our area this weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you drink plenty of fluids or have a way to cool down.

