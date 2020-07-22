Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 1,598 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 deaths

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials announced Wednesday there are 1,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths.

Public health officials said the state has reported a total of 165,301 cases of COVID-19, including 7,347 deaths related to the virus.

According to IDPH, the following information was released on the 23 additional deaths confirmed Wednesday:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Statewide, IDPH said the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. There have been cases confirmed in all counties statewide.

Within the past 24 hours, IDPH said it has reported 39,633 tests for a total of 2,348,487. “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15 –July 21 is 3.2%,” said health officials.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19, including 337 patients in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 who were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KWQC to host Holiday Special in place of Festival of Trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad City Arts has decided to not host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to COVID-19.

News

Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy police presence was near the Steel Dam around 9 p.m. on the Rock River in Milan.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police said the man called the DCFS office in Sterling saying he was going to blow them up.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 saw the police presence around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Quad Cities ranks top 10 for economic growth in Midwest, top 50 in U.S.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Quad Cities Chamber said the Quad Cities has significantly exceeded its previous growth rankings.

News

Comet Neowise at its closest point to earth through Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
The chances to view comet Neowise are dwindling, but they should be GREAT the next few nights!

News

Mercer County, Sherrard School District granted over $200,000 to help with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The grants will be used to provide students with the technology they might need for remote learning.