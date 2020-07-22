Illinois health officials report 1,598 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials announced Wednesday there are 1,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 additional deaths.

Public health officials said the state has reported a total of 165,301 cases of COVID-19, including 7,347 deaths related to the virus.

According to IDPH, the following information was released on the 23 additional deaths confirmed Wednesday:

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Knox County: 1 female 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Statewide, IDPH said the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. There have been cases confirmed in all counties statewide.

Within the past 24 hours, IDPH said it has reported 39,633 tests for a total of 2,348,487. “The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 15 –July 21 is 3.2%,” said health officials.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reportedly in the hospital with COVID-19, including 337 patients in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 who were on ventilators.

