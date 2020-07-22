Iowa health officials report 373 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the state has reported 373 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 additional deaths in just over 24 hours.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, data on the state’s coronavirus resource page said there have been a total of 39,793 positive COVID-19 cases, including 808 deaths related to the virus statewide.

A total of 4,685 additional tests were reported to have been conducted over the last day, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 427,908 since the pandemic began.

IDPH data shows 28,607 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19.

As of July 21, IDPH said 223 people in Iowa were reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.