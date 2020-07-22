Advertisement

Iowa health officials report 373 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the state has reported 373 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 additional deaths in just over 24 hours.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, data on the state’s coronavirus resource page said there have been a total of 39,793 positive COVID-19 cases, including 808 deaths related to the virus statewide.

A total of 4,685 additional tests were reported to have been conducted over the last day, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 427,908 since the pandemic began.

IDPH data shows 28,607 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19.

As of July 21, IDPH said 223 people in Iowa were reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KWQC to host Holiday Special in place of Festival of Trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad City Arts has decided to not host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to COVID-19.

News

Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy police presence was near the Steel Dam around 9 p.m. on the Rock River in Milan.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police said the man called the DCFS office in Sterling saying he was going to blow them up.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 saw the police presence around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Quad Cities ranks top 10 for economic growth in Midwest, top 50 in U.S.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Quad Cities Chamber said the Quad Cities has significantly exceeded its previous growth rankings.

News

Comet Neowise at its closest point to earth through Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
The chances to view comet Neowise are dwindling, but they should be GREAT the next few nights!

News

Mercer County, Sherrard School District granted over $200,000 to help with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The grants will be used to provide students with the technology they might need for remote learning.