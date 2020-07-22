Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Morrison, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said she was struck by a westbound Union Pacific Railway train just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison. Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police told TV6 the woman is white, in her late teens to 20s and has a tattoo on her right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.

