NAMIWalks to be national virtual event this year

National Alliance on Mental Illness
National Alliance on Mental Illness
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - NAMIWalks 5K is going virtual this year in more than 40 cities across the country.

Normally, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, brings people together to raise mental health awareness and funds for free mental health education and support programs.

However, this year NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley said it will participate in the virtual NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope with other NAMI affiliates on Saturday, October 10.

The event was originally scheduled to be in-person on September 19 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley said its typically the largest mental health advocacy event in the Quad Cities. However, this year it will look different.

Instead of walking a 5K together, participants are asked to either use their treadmill or walk outside -- all while taking precautions to stay safe. Others may plan other activities they enjoy such as using a hula-hoop, practing yoga or flipping pancakes. 

Participants can then share their activities on social media and follow NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley’s program online, which includes mental health facts, participant activities and local entertainment. 

“One in five adults experience mental illness, but it touches five in five people either directly or indirectly,” said NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley Executive Director Angela Gallagher, in a news release. “Now more than ever, our communities need to come together to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone.” 

You can sign up for the virtual NAMIWalk by visiting this website.

