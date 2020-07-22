Advertisement

Person fatally struck by train in Morrison

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A person was fatally struck by a train Wednesday morning in Morrison, according to police.

Morrison police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:21 a.m. in an area just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway regarding the incident. According to officials, a Union Pacific Railway train was traveling westbound on the north set of tracks when it struck a pedestrian.

Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner, Joe McDonald.

According to police, the person has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.

Other agencies that responded and assisted Morrison police were the Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services, the Whiteside County Coroner, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railway Police.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Coroner and the Morrison Police Department.

