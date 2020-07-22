Rock Island County health officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 1,397.

Health officials said there are 13 patients being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No further information is available regarding these cases due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.