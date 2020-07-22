Some Fog This Morning & A Few Showers

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A weak cold front will slide through the area this morning bringing a few isolated showers and some fog. This will be east of the area by mid morning and a mix of clouds and sun and comfortable July weather is on the way this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Temps will slowly warm the rest of this week with highs approaching 90 degrees by Friday. This weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits likely leading to a First Alert Day or Days this weekend.

TODAY: AM fog/PM Sun High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 66°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 85°.

