Advertisement

Suspects charged in slaying of 3 friends fishing at Fla. lake

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK CO., Fla. (Gray News) - The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday they made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.

The Polk County sheriff said via news release that Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, had been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His girlfriend, 27-year-old Mary Whittemore, and his brother, 21-year-old William "Robert" Wiggins were charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore also was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27; were found dead July 17.

Detectives said a Dollar General bag at the crime scene led them back to the store, where they obtained surveillance footage and identified TJ Wiggins.

Investigators said Robert Wiggins told them in an interview that and his brother had been at the store and followed Tillman after he finished shopping.

He said his brother directed him to follow the victims' trucks. TJ Wiggins got out of the truck and attacked Springfield, accusing him of stealing his truck.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.
Tony "TJ" Wiggins, Mary Whittemore, William "Robert" Wiggins.(Polk Co., Fla. Sheriff)

Rollins and Tillman got out of their truck, and TJ Wiggins shot all three of them, Robert Wiggins told detectives.

The sheriff's office said neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives. TJ Wiggins is a convicted felon who has served two stints in state prison.

On Saturday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the killings as a "massacre." He said the men were beaten and shot.

"This is a horrific scene," Judd said at a news conference that day. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst."

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help. His father rushed to the fishing spot about 10 minutes away but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him reach authorities, but by the time they arrived, Rollins had died.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

KWQC to host Holiday Special in place of Festival of Trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad City Arts has decided to not host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to COVID-19.

National

Former Starbucks employee accused of spitting in NJ officers’ drinks

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 21-year-old suspect faces various charges in what police say appears to have been an isolated incident.

News

Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

Latest News

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy police presence was near the Steel Dam around 9 p.m. on the Rock River in Milan.

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police said the man called the DCFS office in Sterling saying he was going to blow them up.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 saw the police presence around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 5 hours ago