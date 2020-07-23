Burlington police asking public for help locating missing Troy Daugherty

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Troy L. Daugherty.

Police say Daugherty was reported missing on July 14 and was last seen that morning around the 900 block of South 7th Street. He was wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans.

According to the news release, Daugherty walks with a limp and has diminished cognitive abilities. Family members told police Daugherty is in need of ongoing physical and medical care.

Police say they do not believe Daugherty has access to transportation and may be fatigued and seeking locations to rest.

Daugherty has been known to frequent locations in both Cedar Rapids and Burlington. Police said it is unlike Daugherty to leave for extended periods of time.

Officials said based on Daugherty’s physical and cognitive limitations, they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has information about where Daugherty might be is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or DESCOM at (319) 671-7001.

