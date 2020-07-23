Advertisement

Chef LaDonna Bell’s Strawberry Addiction

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is happy to welcome back Chef LaDonna Bell. She currently runs LaDonna’s Innovative Chef Services in the Quad Cities area.

Her background features graduating from Le Cordon Bleu in Las Vegas in 2012. She was a chef for Flavor Flav. Bell also won a Quad Cities chef battle that landed her into a national competition in Las Vegas where she achieved 6th place and won the title of crowd favorite.

In the two segments, LaDonna unveils her product line including four varieties of hot sauces (Mild, Medium, Sweet Heat, & Fire) and Strawberry Addiction syrup. There are additional flavorful food products to consider at LaDonna’s Innovative Chef Services website.

Someday Bell hopes her line will be on the shelves of grocery stores and specialty shops!

The chef also discusses how you can use her various products (all containing her complex spice blends) as dips, ice cream toppings, meat garnishes, or in recipes---such as her very simple demonstration of preparing a glass of strawberry lemonade using her Strawberry Addiction syrup.

The hot sauces are priced at $10 for 6 oz. bottles or $20 for 12 oz.

See more at ChefLaDonna.co

Contact Info:

(702) 660-7997 / (563) 723-1792

