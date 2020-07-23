Advertisement

Clinton man pleads guilty in crash that killed his wife

Clary will be sentenced Sept. 24.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLINTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man has pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed his wife in July 2019.

Brandon Michael Clary, 27, pleaded guilty in Clinton County District Court to homicide by vehicle, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison; and operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony, and two traffic offenses when he is sentenced Sept. 24.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend that the sentences on the child endangerment and OWI charges run concurrently, or at the same time.

Court records show Judge Stuart Werling on Wednesday deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until a presentence investigation is completed. If the judge decides to reject the plea agreement, Clary can withdraw his guilty plea.

He remains free on bond.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. July 26, 2019, according to an affidavit by the Iowa State Patrol.

Clary was driving a beige Pontiac Montana van westbound on 292nd Street in rural Clinton County and was just east of 350th Avenue when he left the roadway, overcorrected to the right, and rolled the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The van came to a rest on its passenger side after rolling on the travel portion of 292nd Street westbound, according to the affidavit.

Clary’s wife, Ashley Clary, who was in the front seat, was ejected when the van rolled. The 24-year-old died from her injuries.

According to the affidavit, Brandon Clary was showing signs of drug impairment on the scene and at Genesis East Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.

Testing of Clary’s blood and urine showed the presence of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit.

No insurance was found on the van and Clary’s license was suspended, according to the affidavit.

In his written plea filed Wednesday, Clary admitted that he drove the vehicle while under the influence of marijuana and/or had metabolites of cannabis in his system. He also admitted that his infant child was in the vehicle.

