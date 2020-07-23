Comet Neowise at its closest point to earth through Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Before it heads back into deep space, not to be seen again for another 6000 years, you might want to take advantage of the next couple of nice nights (Wednesday and Thursday) to get a good look at Neowise. I saw it on two nights last weekend and it is clearly visible to the naked eye thanks, in large part, to its incredibly long tail. I’ve seen a few comets in my life, including Halley’s, but never one with such a long tail. It helps you locate it when you’re looking beneath the Big Dipper. Over the next 2 nights it will be at it’s closest point to earth. It’s still a smudge of light in the northwest sky. But, If you bring binoculars you’re in for a real treat as you can get a closer look at the nucleus and that long, fuzzy tail. Good cell phones with a night lens can capture it, but the best pics are made with cameras on tripods that can take time exposures. If you want a good look, get out into the countryside. Something we have plenty off in the QCA. Get city lights behind you so you’re looking into a dark sky. Let your eyes adjust for a few minutes. And, as good etiquette, if you are approaching an area where other people are viewing approach with your headlights off navigating by your parking lights. This won’t blind everyone who’s already given their eyes the time to adjust to the dark sky. To see the comet take a look under the “dipper” part of the Big Dipper, about 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Start looking for it about an hour after sunset. It will be visible for a couple hours after that. Also, keep an eye out for passing satellites, especially when looking through your binoculars. Good luck!

