Advertisement

Comet Neowise at its closest point to earth through Thursday

Clear to mostly clear skies will help make it easy to see
Where to find comet Neowise as it gets to its closest point to earth
Where to find comet Neowise as it gets to its closest point to earth(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Before it heads back into deep space, not to be seen again for another 6000 years, you might want to take advantage of the next couple of nice nights (Wednesday and Thursday) to get a good look at Neowise. I saw it on two nights last weekend and it is clearly visible to the naked eye thanks, in large part, to its incredibly long tail. I’ve seen a few comets in my life, including Halley’s, but never one with such a long tail. It helps you locate it when you’re looking beneath the Big Dipper. Over the next 2 nights it will be at it’s closest point to earth. It’s still a smudge of light in the northwest sky. But, If you bring binoculars you’re in for a real treat as you can get a closer look at the nucleus and that long, fuzzy tail. Good cell phones with a night lens can capture it, but the best pics are made with cameras on tripods that can take time exposures. If you want a good look, get out into the countryside. Something we have plenty off in the QCA. Get city lights behind you so you’re looking into a dark sky. Let your eyes adjust for a few minutes. And, as good etiquette, if you are approaching an area where other people are viewing approach with your headlights off navigating by your parking lights. This won’t blind everyone who’s already given their eyes the time to adjust to the dark sky. To see the comet take a look under the “dipper” part of the Big Dipper, about 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Start looking for it about an hour after sunset. It will be visible for a couple hours after that. Also, keep an eye out for passing satellites, especially when looking through your binoculars. Good luck!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KWQC to host Holiday Special in place of Festival of Trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad City Arts has decided to not host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to COVID-19.

News

Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy police presence was near the Steel Dam around 9 p.m. on the Rock River in Milan.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police said the man called the DCFS office in Sterling saying he was going to blow them up.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 saw the police presence around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Quad Cities ranks top 10 for economic growth in Midwest, top 50 in U.S.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Quad Cities Chamber said the Quad Cities has significantly exceeded its previous growth rankings.

News

Mercer County, Sherrard School District granted over $200,000 to help with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The grants will be used to provide students with the technology they might need for remote learning.