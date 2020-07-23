CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police seeking truck that may be linked to construction site burglaries

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking for help locating a truck and identifying its owner/driver.

Police say the truck is seen on video at several construction site burglaries.

The truck has silver skirting and an extended cab and has a white decal at the top of the windshield, and two stickers in the rear window. It also appears to have running boards.

The truck may have a retractable or roll-up cover on the bed.

Police ask anyone with information about this truck, call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

