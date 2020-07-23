CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on drug charge

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is looking for a man wanted on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Evan Sager, 28, is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information about this truck, call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.