CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for suspect in home invasion, shooting

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a home invasion and shooting that left a man with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the incident occurred at 11:17 p.m. July 14 in the 300 block of 30th Avenue Court.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in gathering additional details regarding the investigation into the incident.

Information received that leads to an arrest in this investigation will receive an enhanced cash reward under the Gun Crime Initiative program.

Police ask anyone with information about this truck, call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.