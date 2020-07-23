Davenport Community School District authorizes only outdoor practices, activities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District announced it is now authorizing outdoor only practices and activities starting on Wednesday.

The school district said the outdoor practices and activities will only be allowed as long as social distancing protocols are enforced.

Due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities, the school district said it cannot allow indoor practices and activities to take place until health officials in Scott County say the transmission rate is controlled and stable.

The school district said it is meeting with Scott County Health Officials on a regular basis, which helps them make decisions for students, staff and the community.

