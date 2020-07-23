Advertisement

Davenport Community School District authorizes only outdoor practices, activities

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District announced it is now authorizing outdoor only practices and activities starting on Wednesday.

The school district said the outdoor practices and activities will only be allowed as long as social distancing protocols are enforced.

Due to the rate of COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities, the school district said it cannot allow indoor practices and activities to take place until health officials in Scott County say the transmission rate is controlled and stable.

The school district said it is meeting with Scott County Health Officials on a regular basis, which helps them make decisions for students, staff and the community.

The Davenport School District is now authorizing outdoor only practices and activities beginning today, so long as social distancing protocols are enforced.

Posted by KWQC Joey Donia on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School Baseball Substate Finals 7-22

Updated: 3 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 5 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Latest News

Sports

High School Softball & Baseball Regional Finals 7-21-20

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: WEST VS PLEASANT VALLEY SOFTBALL, WESTERN DUBUQUE VS NORTH SCOTT SOFTBALL ,MONTICELLO VS DURANT BASEBALL

Sports

High School Softball & Baseball Regional Finals 7-21-20

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: WEST VS PLEASANT VALLEY SOFTBALL, WESTERN DUBUQUE VS NORTH SCOTT SOFTBALL ,MONTICELLO VS DURANT BASEBALL

VOD Recordings

Bill Rodgers runs the Virtual Bix

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
Two time Bix 7 Champion Bill Rodgers is encouraging others to take part in the Virtual Bix

Sports

High School Softball And Baseball Playoff Highlights 7-18-20

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
High School Softball And Baseball Playoff Highlights 7-18-20

Sports

High School Softball And Baseball Playoffs 7-17-20

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM:

Sports

High School Softball And Baseball Playoffs 7-17-20

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT