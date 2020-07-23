Davenport family has 15 members test positive for COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport family has 15 family members all test positive for COVID-19. The Nava family says they took all the proper precautions like staying home, wearing a mask if they go out, and sanitizing as often as they can. Within the five nuclear families, three are in an induced coma.

"I feel like I want to cry and run away from all of this, but it's just, I'm in shock," explains Alicia Nava, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1st. "I went to the hospital because I was fainting a lot and my oxygen was low. And that's when I received a call from my doctor saying I was positive with the COVID."

Alicia's sister Veronica also recently tested positive. Veronica says she had a headache, a fever, and felt drowsy. "I started to feel really scared like I don't know... really strongly. I started crying. I have two kids, 7 years, and 5 years old. And my fear was that... sorry... It would spread," says Veronica tearfully.

In Spanish: “Me empecé a sentir muy espanto, cómo no se, algo asi bien fuerte. Que me puse a llorar. Tengo dos ninos de 7 años y 5 años. Y mi temor era también que, disculpe. Que se contagia.”

The youngest family members were asymptomatic and spent time together, eventually spreading the virus to everyone else. "She didn't know. So that's how it spread. Because we were taking the steps we were supposed to take, we weren't visiting anyone, everyone was at their house. It just happened," shares Alicia.

Three family members are still in the hospital, including their 77-year-old father. Alicia said his doctors called them on Wednesday, asking if they wanted to take him off the ventilator. Veronica says, "my Dad, like they said, can die. Think of your kids."

In Spanish: “Mi papá como dicen, puede morir. Que piensen en sus hijos.”

"They need to think about others... and really take care of everyone," says Alicia.

The family says they're not allowing others in their house without a face mask, and they're taking extra cleaning precautions. However, the family still has emotional and financial worries. Alicia says the head of the house in every family is out of a job, with two of them at the hospital. She says nobody has gotten their unemployment checks, which has made them fall even further behind on their bills.

The Nava family has a fundraiser on Alicia Nava’s Facebook to help pay for some of the medical bills.

Health officials continue to recommend you wear a face mask if you cannot social distance. If you feel sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and self isolate.

