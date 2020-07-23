Davenport police investigate shots fired near 14th, Iowa Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to the area of 14th and Iowa Street after receiving reports of shots fired at approximately 12:37 p.m. on Thursday.

No injuries or damage has been reported but detectives say they are following up on the incident.

Police said preliminary information described a man on foot, wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes. The man was arguing with people in a silver four door sedan near the intersection and then fled the scene on foot while firing shots towards the vehicle, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by submitting a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com

