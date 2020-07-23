Davenport Police investigate shots fired on West 14 Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A report of shots fired in the area of 900 W. 14 St. on Thursday is under investigation, according to the Davenport Police Dept.

According to police, officers responded to the area at approximately 12:29 p.m. and canvassed the area. Cartridge cases were located but no injuries or damage was reported.

Preliminary information indicated shots were fired from a 2000s dark brown Chevy Impala.

Detectives are investigating, but no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Davenport Police Dept. at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app, or submit a tip online at QC Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

