Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that The Quad City Times Bix 7 is being held virtually this year, Davenport police want to share some safety reminders with the public.

Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

Police ask participants to be aware of their surroundings, stay on sidewalks, use crosswalks and look both ways prior to crossing streets.

Here are some more safety tips the Davenport Police Department shared:

Plan for your run. Check the weather and stay hydrated. Water fountains or sources may not be available along your route so please be prepared

Carry your ID incase of an emergency

Notify someone of your planned route, when you start and when you finish your run

Wear bright or reflective clothing to make you more visible

Follow recommendations as provided by the Scott County Health Department and CDC to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Please use common sense and don’t overdo it. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

