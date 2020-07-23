Donating Plasma to Combat COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is a very interesting segment about plasma donation from recovered COVID patients.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. These patients develop antibodies in the blood against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection. There is some information that suggests it might help some patients recover from COVID-19.

Joining the discussion is Pete Lux, Director of Donor Services with the Mississippi Valley Blood Center. Lux talks about the screening process and eligibility to participate as a donor for the novel treatment. Lux also mentions that there is a great need for blood donations in general given the pandemic affecting the frequency of blood drives, etc.

Joe & Sarah Raaymakers, a couple from Clinton, Iowa, talk about it from the perspective of two people who both became very ill (short of hospitalization) with COVID-19 back in March. Additionally, their three sons became ill. Notably, Joe is Police Chief of the Clinton Police Department. The couple has been in the process of making plasma donations in the effort to help others recover from the pandemic illness.

