Hearing & Brain Health

Taylor Parker with Concept by Iowa Hearing is a guest on PSL to talk about the intertwined relationship between good hearing and healthy cognitive function of the brain.

Parker outlines the discoveries from a recent Washington University study indicating that hearing loss is associated with shrinkage of gray matter. Study conclusion: Those with hearing loss had impaired muscle control and are more likely to meet the standards of “cognitive impairment” when compared to people with normal hearing.

