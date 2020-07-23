Advertisement

Hearing & Brain Health

with Concept by Iowa Hearing
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker with Concept by Iowa Hearing is a guest on PSL to talk about the intertwined relationship between good hearing and healthy cognitive function of the brain.

Parker outlines the discoveries from a recent Washington University study indicating that hearing loss is associated with shrinkage of gray matter. Study conclusion: Those with hearing loss had impaired muscle control and are more likely to meet the standards of “cognitive impairment” when compared to people with normal hearing.

Concept by Iowa Hearing / Ph. 563-355-7155/ 4009 E. 53rd St. Suite 103 / Davenport, IA

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Sterling Police Department said they have arrested a man after he called the Department of Children and Family Services’ Sterling Office and said he was going to blow them up.

Paula Sands Live

Chef LaDonna Bell’s Strawberry Addiction

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Chef LaDonna Bell comes back to PSL to introduce us to her brand-new delicious product line including a delicious sauce or syrup to use in recipes or alone.

Paula Sands Live

Donating Plasma to Combat COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
A husband & wife from Clinton both recovered from COVID. They are now donating plasma to the region's blood center which could provide treatment to help critically-ill patients recover.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 32 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,429.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

The Power of Dairy

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Dairy foods are delicious and nutritious. This segment serves as a reminder that the food group is healthy and debunks some of the circulating myths about milk products.

Paula Sands Live

The Power of Dairy Part 2

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a continued discussion about the value of dairy in our diet including rediscovering it for use in recipes or as a unique choice for snacks and meals.

Paula Sands Live

Home Equity Line of Credit to Cover Costs

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you're even thinking about home improvements, the place to start is all about the "Benjamins"! Whether it is a planned project or some unforseen, costly necessity, having a reliable source for securing a home equity line-of-credit is important.

Local

Police identify pedestrian killed by a train in Morrison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A 15-year-old girl has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a train early Wednesday in Morrison, Police Chief Brian Melton said.

Paula Sands Live

Hiring Help For Hail Damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you were among the thousands of Quad Cities' homeowners that had hail damage in the spring, here is all you need to know to get some help from everything to inspection to handling the insurance companies.

Crime

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Riverdale

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a person injured in Riverdale.