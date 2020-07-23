Advertisement

Hiring Help For Hail Damage

with Midwest Complete Construction
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dave Griffin of Midwest Complete Construction joined PSL to discuss all a homeowner needs to know about hiring help for hail damage. His company has been very busy after so many Quad Cities’ homes suffered storm damage in early April. But Midwest Complete Construction has a great team both at the office and in the field to continue to provide answers to questions, quotes for estimates, and service for working with insurance companies. The contractor’s goal is to make the process as easy as possible for customers. The season for completing roofing work continues through mid-December. The segment also emphasized all the reasons surrounding how important it is for staying local for having this kind of work done.

Midwest Complete Construction LLC / 3720 46th Ave. / Rock Island, IL 61201 / contact@mwcomplete.com

Phone: 309-788-6221 — Illinois or 563-359-6221 — Iowa

