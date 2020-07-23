Advertisement

Home Equity Line of Credit to Cover Costs

with DuTrac Community Credit Union
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union is a guest on PSL to highlight the very attractive current rates for home equity line-of-credit loans and how securing this type of loan can help you improve the residence whether you intend to continue to live in it or put it on the market.

Phone: (800) 550-5764

DuTrac Community Credit Union / 2330 E 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations) in Davenport / 200 N Fourth Avenue in Eldridge, IA / 18072 Highway 64 Maquoketa, IA / 3153 Avenue of the Cities Moline, IL / 2900 South 25th St. Suite A in Clinton

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Sterling Police Department said they have arrested a man after he called the Department of Children and Family Services’ Sterling Office and said he was going to blow them up.

Paula Sands Live

Hearing & Brain Health

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Hearing and brain health have a very close relationship. Find out the results of a recent study that shows normal hearing helps preserve healthy cognitive function.

Paula Sands Live

Chef LaDonna Bell’s Strawberry Addiction

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Chef LaDonna Bell comes back to PSL to introduce us to her brand-new delicious product line including a delicious sauce or syrup to use in recipes or alone.

Paula Sands Live

Donating Plasma to Combat COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
A husband & wife from Clinton both recovered from COVID. They are now donating plasma to the region's blood center which could provide treatment to help critically-ill patients recover.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 32 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,429.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

The Power of Dairy

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Dairy foods are delicious and nutritious. This segment serves as a reminder that the food group is healthy and debunks some of the circulating myths about milk products.

Paula Sands Live

The Power of Dairy Part 2

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a continued discussion about the value of dairy in our diet including rediscovering it for use in recipes or as a unique choice for snacks and meals.

Local

Police identify pedestrian killed by a train in Morrison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A 15-year-old girl has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a train early Wednesday in Morrison, Police Chief Brian Melton said.

Paula Sands Live

Hiring Help For Hail Damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you were among the thousands of Quad Cities' homeowners that had hail damage in the spring, here is all you need to know to get some help from everything to inspection to handling the insurance companies.

Crime

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Riverdale

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a person injured in Riverdale.