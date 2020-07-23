Home Equity Line of Credit to Cover Costs
with DuTrac Community Credit Union
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union is a guest on PSL to highlight the very attractive current rates for home equity line-of-credit loans and how securing this type of loan can help you improve the residence whether you intend to continue to live in it or put it on the market.
Phone: (800) 550-5764
DuTrac Community Credit Union / 2330 E 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations) in Davenport / 200 N Fourth Avenue in Eldridge, IA / 18072 Highway 64 Maquoketa, IA / 3153 Avenue of the Cities Moline, IL / 2900 South 25th St. Suite A in Clinton
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.