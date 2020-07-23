Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,624 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Boone County: 1 male (80s)
  • Cook County: 1 male (30s), 2 male (40s), 4 females (50s), 1 female (80s), 1 female (100+)
  • Douglas County: 1 male (80s)
  • DuPage County: 2 males (60s)
  • Kane County: 1 male (70s)
  • Lake County: 2 males (70s), 1 male (80s)
  • McHenry County: 1 female (80s)
  • Will County: 1 female (70s), 1 male (80s)

As of Thursday, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases and 7,367 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 16 –July 22 is 3.4%, IDPH reported.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
President Trump holds a coronavirus briefing from the White House.

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 32 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,429.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 3 hours ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

Coronavirus

Iowa surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 716 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Coronavirus

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021.