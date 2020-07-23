Illinois officials report 1,624 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Boone County: 1 male (80s)

Cook County: 1 male (30s), 2 male (40s), 4 females (50s), 1 female (80s), 1 female (100+)

Douglas County: 1 male (80s)

DuPage County: 2 males (60s)

Kane County: 1 male (70s)

Lake County: 2 males (70s), 1 male (80s)

McHenry County: 1 female (80s)

Will County: 1 female (70s), 1 male (80s)

As of Thursday, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases and 7,367 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 16 –July 22 is 3.4%, IDPH reported.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

