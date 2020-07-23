Iowa cites quality concerns for cuts at Dubuque testing site

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds says concerns with the quality and safety of coronavirus testing at a busy clinic in Dubuque prompted the state to sharply reduce its operations this week.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says the state will send 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County to make additional testing available to residents at other area clinics to fill the gap.

Dubuque announced Monday that the governor’s office had ordered that testing at the Epic Health and Wellness Clinic be open only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and take no more than 100 samples per day.

The site had been processing up to 550 samples per day.

