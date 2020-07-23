Iowa surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 716 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 40,509 cases and 815 deaths. Public health officials also reported 436,734 people have been tested and 28,863 people have recovered.

As of Tuesday, 223 people were hospitalized statewide.

As of Thursday morning, Scott County had a total of 1,378 cases and 11 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 20,499 people have been tested and 667 people have recovered.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 746 confirmed cases (5,957 tested); 45 deaths; 646 recovered.

Louisa County, 374 confirmed cases (1,699 tested); 13 deaths; 345 recovered.

Des Moines County, 124 confirmed cases (3,629 tested); two deaths; 85 recovered.

Henry County, 100 confirmed cases (2,248 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County, 65 confirmed cases (2,427 tested); two death; 46 recovered.

Jackson County, 107 confirmed cases (2,197) tested); no deaths; 26 recovered.

Clinton County, 193 confirmed cases (4,571 tested); two deaths; 89 recovered.

Cedar County, 104 confirmed cases (2,128 tested); one death; 73 recovered.

