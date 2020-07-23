Man arrested for Mediapolis residential, garage burglary

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on Thursday for a residential and garage burglary that happened during March in Mediapolis.

According to the news release, the arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation. The burglaries happened on March 29 and March 30 at 313 S. Northfield Street in Mediapolis.

The sheriff’s office said Heath Leonard Hand Jr., of Mediapolis, was arrested on two warrants, one for Burglary 2nd Degree and one for Burglary 3rd Degree.

