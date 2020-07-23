Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with shooting in Riverdale

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a person injured in Riverdale.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Further charges related to the shooting are pending, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Online court records show Hudson has been in the Scott County Jail since July 18 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

At 1:19 a.m. July 17, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of South Bellingham Road for a person who was shot.

The person was transported by Medic to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

According to court records, Hudson was detained in the 900 block of 2nd Street around 10:41 a.m. July 18 in reference to a shooting investigation.

He was seen leaving a home in the 600 block of Myrtle Street prior to being detained in the shooting suspect vehicle, according to the affidavit. He declined to be interviewed in the shooting case.

Later that day, deputies searched the home on Myrtle Street and six individual bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 68.9 grams in the bedroom of Hudson’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

Located inside a sliver GMC Envoy parked at the residence was a bag that contained a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, five individual bags of marijuana, paperwork with Hudson's name on it, a marijuana bong and a digital scale, according to the affidavit.

A criminal record check on Hudson showed he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Sterling Police Department said they have arrested a man after he called the Department of Children and Family Services’ Sterling Office and said he was going to blow them up.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County reports 32 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,429.

Local

Police identify pedestrian killed by a train in Morrison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A 15-year-old girl has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a train early Wednesday in Morrison, Police Chief Brian Melton said.

News

Clinton man pleads guilty in crash that killed his wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Clinton man has pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed his wife in July 2019.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois officials report 1,624 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

News

State Of Iowa Launching Mask Up Program To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon DeRycke
State of Iowa launching a program to encourage use of masks

Coronavirus

Iowa surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 716 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Crime

Clinton man pleads guilty in crash that killed his wife

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Clinton man has pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed his wife in July 2019.

News

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was larger than state reported

Updated: 9 hours ago
One of the first coronavirus outbreaks at an Iowa meatpacking plant was more severe than previously known, with over twice as many workers becoming infected than the Iowa Department of Public Health publicly confirmed.

News

Illinois health officials report 1,598 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.