Man arrested in connection with shooting in Riverdale

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a person injured in Riverdale.

Mark Timothy Hudson Sr., 26, is charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Further charges related to the shooting are pending, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

Online court records show Hudson has been in the Scott County Jail since July 18 on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

At 1:19 a.m. July 17, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of South Bellingham Road for a person who was shot.

The person was transported by Medic to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

According to court records, Hudson was detained in the 900 block of 2nd Street around 10:41 a.m. July 18 in reference to a shooting investigation.

He was seen leaving a home in the 600 block of Myrtle Street prior to being detained in the shooting suspect vehicle, according to the affidavit. He declined to be interviewed in the shooting case.

Later that day, deputies searched the home on Myrtle Street and six individual bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 68.9 grams in the bedroom of Hudson’s girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

Located inside a sliver GMC Envoy parked at the residence was a bag that contained a Hi-Point 9mm handgun, five individual bags of marijuana, paperwork with Hudson's name on it, a marijuana bong and a digital scale, according to the affidavit.

A criminal record check on Hudson showed he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, according to the affidavit.

