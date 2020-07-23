Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

HANOVER, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney announced on Wednesday a man has been charged with fatally shooting a Galena man on July 14 in rural Hanover.

David Van Winkle, has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney news release.

Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

According to the release, the charges stem from a physical confrontation that took place between Winkle and Dana Clark on July 14. The charges allege Winkle shot Clark in the chest with a handgun, which resulted in his death.

This incident has been investigated by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.