Mercer County, Sherrard School District granted over $200,000 to help with remote learning

MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County School District and Sherrard School District are receiving $212,000 to help students with remote learning.

The grants are from the Looser-Flake Foundation, a private foundation administered through the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The grants will be used to provide students with the technology they might need for remote learning.

In the Mercer County School District, 1 in 10 families have reported they have no access to the internet at home.

The grants will also allow the districts to make long-term technology upgrades.

