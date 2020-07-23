Advertisement

Metal Roofing Alternative

with Affordable Metal Manufacturing in Muscatine
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brooke Wagler of Affordable Metal Manufacturing, Muscatine, joined PSL to enlighten the audience about metal roofing alternatives during this time in the QCA where many homeowners are replacing roofs that sustained hail damage.

An interesting detail that might surprise most folks is that metal roofing systems last a lifetime. The paint on the metal should last 40 years and will eventually need repainting. Compare that to shingled roofs which are commonly replaced every 10, 15, to 20 years. Customers who seek quotes are surprised that these metal alternatives are priced similarly to shingled roofs. The company does contract out to work on commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.

Affordable Metal Manufacturing / 303 Cleveland St. / Muscatine, IA / 563-264-8212 / Open M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Roofing or Siding...We got you covered! There are many options you can choose from when deciding on design options. Let metal siding be one of them! Call 563-264-8212 or Milo at 641-208-5738.

Posted by Affordable Metal Manufacturing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

