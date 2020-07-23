Metal Roofing Alternative

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brooke Wagler of Affordable Metal Manufacturing, Muscatine, joined PSL to enlighten the audience about metal roofing alternatives during this time in the QCA where many homeowners are replacing roofs that sustained hail damage.

An interesting detail that might surprise most folks is that metal roofing systems last a lifetime. The paint on the metal should last 40 years and will eventually need repainting. Compare that to shingled roofs which are commonly replaced every 10, 15, to 20 years. Customers who seek quotes are surprised that these metal alternatives are priced similarly to shingled roofs. The company does contract out to work on commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.

Affordable Metal Manufacturing / 303 Cleveland St. / Muscatine, IA / 563-264-8212 / Open M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

