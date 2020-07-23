Pay Less For Energy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Julian Vandervelde of Moxie Solar joined PSL to address how homeowners could both save money on energy costs PLUS increase the resale value on residential real estate property with an investment in solar.

In the segment, a summary of how solar technology works is explained. Obtaining it for your home is easier with “bill swap” financing. This is where you can take the amount of your current electricity costs and transition it as a payment for a solar loan. People that are interested in pursuing quotes for a solar energy system for a home, business, or farm should inquire about all the various loan programs that are available.

The company can do in-person meetings or virtual to provide comprehensive information to educate the consumer on all angles involving solar installation and its advantages.

Moxie Solar / 220 Emmerson Place Suite #100 / Davenport, IA 52801 / (563) 207-4447

