Police identify pedestrian killed by a train in Morrison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old girl has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a train early Wednesday in Morrison, Police Chief Brian Melton said.

At 4:21 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident involving a pedestrian and their train in an area just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison, police said in a media release.

A Union Pacific Railway train was traveling westbound on the north set of tracks and struck the girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.

No other information was released Thursday. The incident is under investigation by the police department and coroner’s office.

