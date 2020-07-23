Power Wash for Property Facelift

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you think you need a new deck, siding, patio, or concrete for your home, the solution may instead be a good power washing. The service can make old, dingy or dirty surfaces look brand new!

Jeff Paul (who is also a social studies teacher and involved with Junior Achievement) of J-Works Premier Power Washing Services was a guest on PSL to spread the word about his new business. Power washing can be downright magical in how it revives the appearance of so many amenities! J-Works takes great pride in helping restore the beauty of fences, decks, and concrete with premier pressure washing services. His business can also provide staining services after washing decks or anything comprised of wood. J-Works also does “soft washing” for house siding---which should NEVER be power washed because doing so can cause damage.

The video segment provides many before and after photos of power-washing success stories. Call for more information and follow the business of Facebook (below).

J-Works Premier Power Washing Services / Ph. (309) 292-0293

Super excited and thankful to be able to give back to our great community. Thanks to all our customers who trust us with their work making all of this possible! #JworksCares #giveback Posted by J-Works Premier Pressure Washing Services on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

