Advertisement

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Thursday update

Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.

  • Scott County: 1,389 total cases; 11 deaths
  • Rock Island County: 1,492 cases total (70 new cases since Monday); 18 currently in hospital; 30 deaths in Rock Island County; 164 total cases connected to Tyson; 2 deaths connected to Tyson

During the briefing, Rock Island County Health Dept. Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill reminded the public how to properly wear a mask, after saying she noticed more people wearing them incorrectly in public. The following are reminders from the Rock Island County Health Dept. and Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition:

Face covering dos:

  • Do wash your hands before putting on your face covering
  • Do put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
  • Do try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
  • Do make sure you can breathe easily

Face covering don’ts:

  • Don’t put the face covering around your neck or up on your forehead
  • Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect How to properly take off face covering when you’re home
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer
  • Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
  • Handle only by the ear loops or ties
  • Fold outside corners together
  • Place covering in the washing machine every day

It’s also a good reminder to be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing. You are encouraged to wash hands immediately after removing.

Other tips:

  • Remember my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick
  • Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time
  • Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
  • Remember that wearing a face covering is an act of kindness. It helps protect not only your loved ones but our entire community.

For a video recording of Thursday’s briefing, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police asking public for help locating missing Troy Daugherty

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Troy L. Daugherty.

News

Davenport Police investigate shots fired on West 14 Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
A report of shots fired in the area of 900 W. 14 St. on Thursday is under investigation, according to the Davenport Police Dept.

News

Clinton Community School District shares amended Return to Learn plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Clinton Community School District shared its amended Return to Learn plan.

News

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Bettendorf retirement community

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to a QC COVID-19 Coalition press release, 14 residents and staff at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Thursday update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.

Latest News

News

Clinton Community School District shares amended Return to Learn plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the original plan needed amending due to Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation last Friday.

VOD Recordings

Davenport family has 15 members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Nava family says they took all the proper precautions like staying home, wearing a mask if they go out, and sanitizing as often as they can.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Davenport family has 15 members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Nava family says they took all the proper precautions like staying home, wearing a mask if they go out, and sanitizing as often as they can.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Burlington police asking public for help locating missing Troy Daugherty

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Daugherty was reported missing on July 14 and was last seen that morning around the 900 block of South 7th Street.