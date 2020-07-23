Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Thursday update
Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.
- Scott County: 1,389 total cases; 11 deaths
- Rock Island County: 1,492 cases total (70 new cases since Monday); 18 currently in hospital; 30 deaths in Rock Island County; 164 total cases connected to Tyson; 2 deaths connected to Tyson
During the briefing, Rock Island County Health Dept. Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill reminded the public how to properly wear a mask, after saying she noticed more people wearing them incorrectly in public. The following are reminders from the Rock Island County Health Dept. and Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition:
Face covering dos:
- Do wash your hands before putting on your face covering
- Do put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
- Do try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
- Do make sure you can breathe easily
Face covering don’ts:
- Don’t put the face covering around your neck or up on your forehead
- Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect How to properly take off face covering when you’re home
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer
- Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
- Handle only by the ear loops or ties
- Fold outside corners together
- Place covering in the washing machine every day
It’s also a good reminder to be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing. You are encouraged to wash hands immediately after removing.
Other tips:
- Remember my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others
- Avoid contact with people who are sick
- Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time
- Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
- Remember that wearing a face covering is an act of kindness. It helps protect not only your loved ones but our entire community.
