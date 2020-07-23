Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Thursday update

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.

Scott County: 1,389 total cases; 11 deaths

Rock Island County: 1,492 cases total (70 new cases since Monday); 18 currently in hospital; 30 deaths in Rock Island County; 164 total cases connected to Tyson; 2 deaths connected to Tyson

During the briefing, Rock Island County Health Dept. Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill reminded the public how to properly wear a mask, after saying she noticed more people wearing them incorrectly in public. The following are reminders from the Rock Island County Health Dept. and Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition:

Face covering dos:

Do wash your hands before putting on your face covering

Do put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Do try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face

Do make sure you can breathe easily

Face covering don’ts:

Don’t put the face covering around your neck or up on your forehead

Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect How to properly take off face covering when you’re home

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer

Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops

Handle only by the ear loops or ties

Fold outside corners together

Place covering in the washing machine every day

It’s also a good reminder to be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing. You are encouraged to wash hands immediately after removing.

Other tips:

Remember my face covering protects you and your face covering protects me

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time

Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Remember that wearing a face covering is an act of kindness. It helps protect not only your loved ones but our entire community.

