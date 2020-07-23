Quad Cities ranks top 10 for economic growth in Midwest, top 50 in U.S.

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities region has ranked top ten for economic growth in the Midwest, according to the Area Development’s 2019 Leading Metro Locations report.

The Area Development magazine looks at sixteen indicators of economic change and growth attributes for the report, including employment growth, unemployment rates and average hourly earnings.

Released in early 2020, the report said the Quad Cities Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranked No. 7 out of 85 MSAs in the Midwest, No. 21 out of 160 midsized MSAs in the U.S. and No. 50 out of 399 total MSAs in the U.S. in the ninth annual report.

The Quad Cities Chamber shared more about the report here, noting the Quad Cities has significantly exceeded its previous growth rankings. Previously, the Quad Cities ranked No. 280 overall in 2018 and 2017 and No. 344 overall in 2016.

