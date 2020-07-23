Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Bettendorf retirement community

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Masonic Health Facilities has identified a COVID-19 outbreak among its staff and residents.

According to a QC COVID-19 Coalition press release, 14 residents and staff at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The retirement community has been working in coordination with the Scott County Health Department and Iowa Department of Public Health.

Health officials said there are no deaths associated with the outbreak and sick patients are all in isolation.

Iowa Masonic Health Facilities said it has notified residents and their families.

During the QC COVID-19 Coalition meeting, health officials said older adults and those with underlying chronic medical conditions are at increased risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.