Rock Island County reports 32 new coronavirus cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,429.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is being treated at a hospital

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

As of Thursday, 18 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30, according to the health department.

