State Of Iowa Launching Mask Up Program To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Iowa Department Of Public Health, along with Governor Kim Reynolds are announcing a new campaign to encourage everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread Of COVID-19. The initiative is called #StepUpMaskUpIA.

This new campaign encourages Iowans to follow important public health mitigation measures such as wearing masks when in public.

“COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backwards,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Whether it’s wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, or staying home when we’re sick, these simple steps continue to be the best defense against the virus. So, let’s step up Iowa!

“Protecting yourself means you’re protecting your friends, your family members, your co-workers, and your fellow Iowans. Each and every one of us has it in our power to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

