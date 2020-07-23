Advertisement

Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

Darrius M. Garcia, 30, of Dixon, was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct.
Darrius M. Garcia, 30, of Dixon, was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct.(Sterling Police Department)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department said they have arrested a man after he called the Department of Children and Family Services’ Sterling Office and said he was going to blow them up.

Darrius M. Garcia, 30, of Dixon, was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct.

According to the department’s news release, Dixon called the  Department of Children and Family Services at 3:53 p.m. and said he was in the parking lot, had a bomb and was going to blow them up.

Police said they cordoned off and searched the area but did not locate Garcia, his vehicle or anything suspicious.

At 4:53 p.m., police said they received a call of an intoxicated Hispanic man walking in the area of East End Shell. Officers located the man, identified him as Garcia and then took him into custody.

Police said the threat made by Garcia was over an ongoing DCFS investigation. Garcia is being held pending a bond hearing in Whiteside County Court.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KWQC to host Holiday Special in place of Festival of Trees

Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad City Arts has decided to not host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to COVID-19.

News

Morrison police ask for help identifying woman killed by train

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morrison police are asking the public for help identifying a woman fatally struck by a train around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

News

Man charged with murder in rural Hanover shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winkle is being held at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a bond of $1,000,000.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy police presence was near the Steel Dam around 9 p.m. on the Rock River in Milan.

Latest News

News

Heavy police presence near Steel Dam in Milan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 saw the police presence around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Davenport police share Virtual Bix 7 safety reminders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police remind the community that roadways will not be closed on Saturday, July 25 for those participating.

News

Quad Cities ranks top 10 for economic growth in Midwest, top 50 in U.S.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Quad Cities Chamber said the Quad Cities has significantly exceeded its previous growth rankings.

News

Comet Neowise at its closest point to earth through Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
The chances to view comet Neowise are dwindling, but they should be GREAT the next few nights!

News

Mercer County, Sherrard School District granted over $200,000 to help with remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The grants will be used to provide students with the technology they might need for remote learning.