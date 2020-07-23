Sterling police arrest man for bomb threat

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Police Department said they have arrested a man after he called the Department of Children and Family Services’ Sterling Office and said he was going to blow them up.

Darrius M. Garcia, 30, of Dixon, was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct.

According to the department’s news release, Dixon called the Department of Children and Family Services at 3:53 p.m. and said he was in the parking lot, had a bomb and was going to blow them up.

Police said they cordoned off and searched the area but did not locate Garcia, his vehicle or anything suspicious.

At 4:53 p.m., police said they received a call of an intoxicated Hispanic man walking in the area of East End Shell. Officers located the man, identified him as Garcia and then took him into custody.

Police said the threat made by Garcia was over an ongoing DCFS investigation. Garcia is being held pending a bond hearing in Whiteside County Court.

