Another nice night - cool & less humid. Patchy fog possible.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Looking at one more fairly comfortable night with low humidity and temps dropping into the low 60s by Friday morning. A little fog could form across the

area, as well. Friday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s and an increase in humidity. This weekend highs hit the low 90s with heat indexes well into

the 90s Saturday, and near 100 or higher on Sunday. The added humidity will bring chances of rain to both days but many will stay dry. Rain looks to return

late Sunday into early Monday as highs drop back to the mid to low 80s early next week.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY A.M. FOG. LOW: 63°. WIND: LIGHT EAST

FRIDAY: SUNNY & WARMER. MORE HUMID. HIGH: 86°. WIND: SE 5-10

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR AN ISOLATED P.M. SHOWER. HIGH: 91°

