The Power of Dairy

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, R.D., L.D. of the Rock Island HyVee returns to PSL to highlight the virtues of a food group that has been much maligned in the last few years.

Schaeffer reacts to Paula’s enthusiasm for dairy foods with facts about nutrient content and how these food products are highly regulated and aren’t filled with ingredients like antibiotics.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.