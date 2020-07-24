A guide to the heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Heat and humidity are making a return this weekend. Highs in the low 90s will feel near the upper 90s to warmer than 100 degrees. Here’s some information on why it gets so uncomfortable and how to manage with the heat around.

“JUST TELL ME THE TEMPERATURE!”

Well it’s easy enough to give the temperature, but it depends on the relative humidity. Humidity tells us how much water vapor is in the air. The less water there is in the air, the easier it is for us to release our heat.

WHY WE SWEAT

On a regular, dry day, our bodies want to keep a normal temperature at 98.6 degrees. If our body temperature rises from that, it will try to regulate itself and produce sweat. The sweat will draw heat out of the body through evaporative cooling. If there’s a higher humidity during the day, you’ll feel stickier because the body has a harder time completing the evaporative process.

A heat index chart is a useful tool to see just how hot it may feel outside. Check it out below! If there’s low humidity, then there’s less moisture in the air and it will feel near the actual temperature.

Heat Index Chart (KWQC)

Ways to beat the heat

Limit outdoor activities during peak heating

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air conditioned room

Keep clothing light and loose (white short sleeves)

Take frequent breaks if outside

Take it easy while going about your day

Add on sunscreen as a precaution

Fluids are key during hot summer days. Here’s a scenario (as seen below): You’re going to be hiking and have 4 water bottles. It’s recommended that you drink half while you get to the halfway point, and finish the other half on the way back. Alright, think of the graphic below as Brady Street instead of a mountain.

How to walk/hike safely. (KWQC)

Sidewalks

Remember the 7-second rule. If you place your palm on asphalt or concrete and after 7 seconds you can’t keep holding it down, then it’s too hot for your pet to be on there as well!

Vehicles

Make sure to double check seat belts before securing your child. One way to beat the heat is to check the backseat. Do not leave children or pets unattended!

If a car is in partial to direct sunlight, it can heat up fast. At 80 degrees, after 10 minutes it will near 100 degrees and after 20 it will feel like 109 degrees. See the full list below.

This shows how fast temperatures rise while in a car. (KWQC)

