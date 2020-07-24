Advertisement

Clinton Community School District shares amended Return to Learn plan

By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Community School District shared its amended Return to Learn plan.

Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the original plan needed amending due to Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation last Friday.

Here are the changes Superintendent DeLacy shared in his blog and recent YouTube video:

For PK-5 students, there is no change in the plan. PK-4 with the exception of Whittier 4th grade will attend their neighborhood elementary or preschool center everyday. Whittier 4th and 5th grade will attend Clinton Middle School in a separate pod. Fifth grade from Bluff, Eagle Heights, and Jefferson will attend at Clinton High School in a separate part of the building.

The delivery plan for grades 6-12 will change to an A/B hybrid. That means every student in these grades will alternate an onsite learning day with an online learning day. There will be further communication from Clinton Middle and High School administrations on the expectations of students in this hybrid model.

Students served at the Gateway Learning Center will attend onsite every day.

The school district’s plan does allow a family to opt into a full-time online learning option, whether for medical reasons or choice.

For more information about the school district’s Return to Learn plan you can visit the superintendent’s blog located on the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police asking public for help locating missing Troy Daugherty

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Troy L. Daugherty.

News

Davenport Police investigate shots fired on West 14 Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
A report of shots fired in the area of 900 W. 14 St. on Thursday is under investigation, according to the Davenport Police Dept.

News

Clinton Community School District shares amended Return to Learn plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Clinton Community School District shared its amended Return to Learn plan.

News

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Bettendorf retirement community

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to a QC COVID-19 Coalition press release, 14 residents and staff at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition Thursday update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health professionals with Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition announced new COVID-19 cases in Scott and Rock Island counties during Thursday’s press briefing.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Davenport family has 15 members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Nava family says they took all the proper precautions like staying home, wearing a mask if they go out, and sanitizing as often as they can.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Davenport family has 15 members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Nava family says they took all the proper precautions like staying home, wearing a mask if they go out, and sanitizing as often as they can.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Burlington police asking public for help locating missing Troy Daugherty

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Daugherty was reported missing on July 14 and was last seen that morning around the 900 block of South 7th Street.