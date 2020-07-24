Clinton Community School District shares amended Return to Learn plan

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Community School District shared its amended Return to Learn plan.

Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the original plan needed amending due to Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation last Friday.

Here are the changes Superintendent DeLacy shared in his blog and recent YouTube video:

For PK-5 students, there is no change in the plan. PK-4 with the exception of Whittier 4th grade will attend their neighborhood elementary or preschool center everyday. Whittier 4th and 5th grade will attend Clinton Middle School in a separate pod. Fifth grade from Bluff, Eagle Heights, and Jefferson will attend at Clinton High School in a separate part of the building.

The delivery plan for grades 6-12 will change to an A/B hybrid. That means every student in these grades will alternate an onsite learning day with an online learning day. There will be further communication from Clinton Middle and High School administrations on the expectations of students in this hybrid model.

Students served at the Gateway Learning Center will attend onsite every day.

The school district’s plan does allow a family to opt into a full-time online learning option, whether for medical reasons or choice.

For more information about the school district’s Return to Learn plan you can visit the superintendent’s blog located on the school’s website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.