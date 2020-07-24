Advertisement

Community college sees increase in interest for fall semester

By Talya Faggart
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

As 4-year institutions prepare for the upcoming school year, some students are turning to community colleges due to impacts surrounding the pandemic. TV6 spoke with Scott County Community College to see what changes they have seen so far as they prepare the upcoming semester.

Kelsey King, the admissions coordinator at SCCC, said while they won’t have an official enrollment number until classes start, she’s seeing an increase in students changing plans.

“I have definitely seen an increase in students reaching out, changing their plans that were attending a university, and due to the uncertainty of that are now wanting to stay here in their hometown community college,” King said.

King also said they’re seeing a 20% increase in applications for the Connections Scholarship. High schoolers who are earning college credits through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are eligible for various awards.

“The connection scholarship is for our high school concurrent enrolled students and so they can receive either half off their tuition, two free courses, or one free course with us,” she said.

They’re also offering other incentives for both part-time and full-time students.

“If you are a full-time student [and] you register by August 1, you’ll be eligible to receive either a free three-credit hour course or a free laptop and if you’re a part-time student, you’ll be eligible to receive 20% off your tuition,” she said.

As the school prepares for another semester, King said they’re glad to be a local resource for those students experiencing the unexpected.

“We’re just happy to be a resource for the students and the community whose plans have changed due to the COVID,” she said.

The community college is offering a mixture of learning options including live online learning, traditional online, face to face classes with some online aspects, and lab-based learning. For more information visit here.

